Selena Gomez has something to say about unattainable aesthetic standards

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always felt like I have to be perfect or look a certain way.” Dear Selena Gomez, who do you tell. The singer (and actress), speaking with Glamor Magazine of the UK launch of her new beauty line, she breaks through an open door. “It took me a long time,” she says, “to understand that I just wanted to be myself, that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.” Her is a path that – like it or not – speaks to all of us. Why, let’s face it: the aesthetic standards that are proposed to us are very unrealistic, but then why do we keep trying to reach them?

On a rational level, we all know: we are experts in body positivity and we have a master’s degree in double standards and sexism. Yet then when we look at our face and body, there is a voice that tells us that our skin should be smoother, our lips more plump, our legs slimmer.. “It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on your appearance”says Gomez who has been used to being in the spotlight since childhood, “Self-confidence is still something I work on on a daily basis, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards, my perspective changed completely”.

Selena has undergone several episodes of online body shaming with pounding comments on her weight changes. She therefore knows how much this kind of pressure affects her mental health and she has chosen to donate part of the proceeds from her beauty line to support those who cannot afford psychological support. Her brand was born from the idea of ​​enhancing uniqueness and having fun with makeup, seen as a game and not as an obligation. “My hope with Rare Beauty is to start an open conversation about beauty and mental health and to try to change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together”. Of course, that’s easier said than done, given that some female beauty standards are instilled in us from an early age and that, these days, Instagram seems to suggest that botox and fillers are a must as soon as you get over 30. “I’m a great advocate of therapy, ”says Gomez, dispensing some useful advice to improve self-esteem,“ I also like to keep sticky notes around the house with positive affirmations ”. “I have several,” she says, “but ‘I am enough’ is one of my favorites: I call them ‘Rare Reminders’.” «And then», she concludes, «taking a break from social media certainly helps!».

