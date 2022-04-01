Selena Gomez has stopped believing: have men and love disappointed her so much?

She may be one of the most admired women in the world, both for her beauty and her professional career and commitment to normalizing mental health issues. but Selena Gómez has tired of repeating that there is no one special in her life ever since she broke off her relationship with The Weeknd back in 2017.

Many find it hard to imagine that this is true, but now the actress and singer herself has given a clue as to why she has not found love again… and it seems that the fault is hers alone. Selena has been recorded imitating a popular video for TikTok in which a man pays a woman compliments and she reacts with skepticism.

“This may be the reason why I’m single. I don’t believe a word“, Selena has written next to the recording to imply that she also has a hard time getting used to the idea that someone may be really interested in her because of her many qualities.

It seems that love has disappointed her so much and it is enough to remember everything that she narrates in her song Lose You To Love, a theme that everyone believes is in allusion to her relationship with Justin Bieber, the previous one that this singer had with her, before marrying model Hailey Bieber.

Read more about Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez suffers an embarrassing fall on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022

Instagram, thanks but no. Selena Gómez is happy, because she no longer needs this social network to know who she really is

Selena Gómez: “I don’t think it’s necessary to have many friends… to be ‘cool'”