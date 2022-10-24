Entertainment

Selena Gomez Has the Best Fall Looks in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Series

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Herself a New Yorker, Dana Covarraubias thought a lot about his own habits to develop the wardrobe of My beauty. For example, if My beauty had to go to work by metro, her outfit would be casual but sober. “In fact, we want to be cute, to be cool without attracting too much attention,” she continues. On the other hand, if My beauty had to take a cab for a night out on the town, she would make him wear higher heels and sexier cleavage.

Mabel (Selena Gomez) in an argyle cardigan.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

This is surely what makes all the charm of the style of My beauty. No one questions the pleasure of contemplating Carrie Bradshaw strutting around in his belted shirt and sky-high heels, but anyone who lives in a big city knows that wasn’t at all suited to real life: public transport, crowded streets, unstable weather, and all that makes the daily lives of city dwellers a real pain. My beauty interpreted by Selena Gomez, she lives in a reality with which we can more easily identify. His woolen trench coat Oscar de la Renta or her curly wool coat Ganni are both absolutely sublime and really hot. Her boots Rag and Bone are elegant while remaining practical. Her golden hoops have their effect without being too flashy.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Drew Barrymore shocks after confessing the time he hasn’t had sex: “I needed to remain very celibate”

45 seconds ago

Billie Eilish wears the same Gucci outfit two years apart to raise awareness of green issues

3 mins ago

Miki Nadal supplants Carlos Sobera and “sinks” Valeria Ros

12 mins ago

After Drake, Cardi B also gets a face tattoo

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button