Selena Gomez Has the Best Fall Looks in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Series

Herself a New Yorker, Dana Covarraubias thought a lot about his own habits to develop the wardrobe of My beauty. For example, if My beauty had to go to work by metro, her outfit would be casual but sober. “In fact, we want to be cute, to be cool without attracting too much attention,” she continues. On the other hand, if My beauty had to take a cab for a night out on the town, she would make him wear higher heels and sexier cleavage.

Mabel (Selena Gomez) in an argyle cardigan. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

This is surely what makes all the charm of the style of My beauty. No one questions the pleasure of contemplating Carrie Bradshaw strutting around in his belted shirt and sky-high heels, but anyone who lives in a big city knows that wasn’t at all suited to real life: public transport, crowded streets, unstable weather, and all that makes the daily lives of city dwellers a real pain. My beauty performed by Selena Gomez, she lives in a reality with which we can more easily identify. His woolen trench coat Oscar de la Renta or her curly wool coat Ganni are both absolutely sublime and really hot. Her boots Rag and Bone are elegant while remaining practical. Her golden hoops have their effect without being too flashy.