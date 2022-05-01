Selena Gomez has the most beautiful pastel blue manicure

As good fans of ‘nail art’, we don’t miss a nail trend. This season the original French manicures are popular, although the most minimalist proposals for those who do not want to complicate life are also successful. If this is your case, you need to sign the pastel blue manicure that Selena Gomez has done, that always inspires us to show off our perfect hands, like that time she showed us her ‘mistmatched nails’ or when she showed us that red nails never go out of style.

Pastel tones are always a hit in spring. We’re in love with this trend and that’s why we keep coming up with ideas to paint our nails with the most delicate shades of the color palette, like the ‘baby boomer’ manicure in pastel shades or this other pastel pink manicure. Is now Selena Gomez the one that inspires us with her beautiful light blue manicure that we are going to copy as soon as possible.

Tom Bachik, the manicurist of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez (among other celebrities) has shared the beautiful manicure he has done to the singer. We love it because it’s elegant and perfect for enhancing your tan. In addition, it can be adapted to any shape and length of nails.

Are you going to do this manicure at home? Then take note of the step by step to make it last longer and this similar nail polish that we have found on Amazon.

You already have everything to copy the most beautiful and trending pastel blue manicure of Selena Gomez. Now she touches you.

