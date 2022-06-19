Selena Gomez has the perfect Mango miniskirt and stilettos for summer

Pastel colors are the new bet of Selena Gomez to wear the look that solves the summer. In less than a week, the Only Murders in the Building actress has given master classes in style with clothes that are trending; and that are not risky enough to go out of fashion in less than a season, as is the mango look which we will talk about here.

That’s what we women look for when it comes to finding pieces to build a sustainable wardrobe: have a closet ground that is elegant, youthful and that has garments that can be combined with others throughout the following seasons. the too singer, Selena Gomezhe knows.

How to wear a miniskirt ensemble with stilettos according to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wears a pastel yellow outfit signed by Mango. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

For the promotion of second season of Only Murders on the Building, the singer She arrived accompanied by her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, wearing a set from the Spanish firm, Mango. A mini skirt with blazer short in pastel yellow, which she combined with silver stilettos made of satin fabric.

The mini skirts they returned with great force in 2022. The statement of this style comes with designs that appeal to the collegiate sense and those plain ones that are combined with short blazers, like the one worn by the singer of Love you like a love song. This is a perfect set for summer because it can be combined with sleeveless tops or shirts made of light fabrics that allow us to go through the summer with elegant outfits and classic and casual aesthetics.

As for the beauty look, Selena Gomez bet on the black manicure that is dominating the nails of celebrities, as well as being a viral trend on Instagram and TikTok. The last detail to be ready? A high bun hairstyle —spiky bun— that nods to the trends of the 2000s that are back.