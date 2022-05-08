Selena Gomez has trendy nails for next summer

Selena Gómez continues to set the standard in fashion and now she has worn pastel nails, perfectly combined with the spring and summer months. The artist has become a trend by showing an absolutely minimalist blue pastel manicure, ideal for those who don’t get too complicated but want to show off their beautiful hands.

Tom Bachik, the manicurist of Selena Gómez and Jennifer Lopez shared an image with the beautiful work he has done to the singer. The professional used a Baby Blue tone on round cut nails, in a minimalist style that favors brown skin. The tone is elegant and adapts to short or long nails, does not require many hours of manicure and is ideal for busy women, with little time available, but who like to show off their hands well presented.



Selena Gomez Nails

The 29-year-old artist is always at the forefront of makeup trends and imposes them from her social networks. She recently posted a dark green manicure on her Instagram account that immediately swept the comments and likes. There is a trend towards shades of rhinestones on the nails, dark jade, light jade, amethyst and quartz, among others. Many of these tones involve enameling with translucent lacquers and always a lot of shine. It is a powerful proposal to add the shine of a stone multiplied by each nail.

This metallic trend in manicure forced the use of glitter nail polish, but since it was so complicated to remove, the response of star manicurists, such as Tom Bachik or Betina Goldstein himself, was to recover metallic nail lacquers and turn them into brand new manicure trend this season. The favorite colors are still silver and gold, but also copper, red and green, like the ones used by Selena Gómez, have starred in celebrity photographs in recent months.

Selena Gómez is a lover of the new fashion in manicure and creativity in her nails. In December of last year we saw her with a very transgressive proposal and not suitable for everyone. It is an almond-shaped manicure created in a blood red color and a matte finish to which details of lines and golden dots are added in the cuticle area. The most special detail is imposed by small rings that are added to some of the nails, so that to join them to them a small perforation must be made. The actress and singer wore a manicure with piercings, nothing new, because this trend was also seen in the 90s, when earrings began to resurface in other areas of the body, such as the nose, navel, tongue or eyebrows. However, now the artist has returned to the fashion of pierced nails. But currently the pastel tones on the nails are imposed this summer and Selena Gómez knows it. So long, short nail designs, with prints and other variants, will have pastel colors as the protagonist to combine with the sun of the coming months.