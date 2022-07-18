Selena Gomez: her curly bun is the perfect hairstyle for the hot weather

In full European tour for the release of new products Rare Beautythe appearances of Selena Gomez cause real tidal waves on social networks. With Hung Vanngo to make-up and Orlando Pita in the hairstyle, Selena Gomez connects the cult looks. But if her gingham ensemble worn when she came to Paris had already aroused a lot of reactions from her fans, it was above all her beauty treatment in Milan a few days later that was noticed. Her hair skilfully pulled into a fuzzy and curly bun, the businesswoman had just set the tone for this summer…

An ideal bun to face the heat wave

While the thermometer panics, it’s time for simple hairstyles that clear the neck and face. A summons that Selena Gomez well taken into account with this famous curly bun. Sophisticated, without aging the look, this new hairstyle option is about to establish itself as the ultimate beauty highlight of the summer. And for good reason, the lengths pulled back make it possible to free the face: freshness assured. The hairstyle is no less elegant, with the light curls adding a nice volume and a more worked dimension to the look. Most ? This ultra modern bun is perfect for any occasion, both in the office and in the evening. To do this, nothing could be simpler. Just curl the lengths, then make a bun, leaving a few strands free. They must then be fixed with pins all around the bun, to bring the graphic side specific to this hairstyle. And that’s all ! Chic and sophisticated, the curly bun of Selena Gomez is therefore the perfect alternative to face the predicted heat, all in style.