Selena Gomez: her photo cooking capsizes the fans!

Lately, Selena Gomez seems more active than ever on Insta. Besides, she comes back with a special kitchen collection. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez is getting closer to her fans

No one can miss the famous Selena Gomez. And for good reason, since very young, the latter is wildly successful. She then continues the appearances and continues to be noticed on Insta.

And yet, the singer decided to take a break of four on the social network. So she decided to protect herself and take time for herself. It must be said that finding yourself in the center of attention is not always easy. Something to surprise his fans then.

But do not panic, Selena Gomez has not forgotten them. And for good reason, the latter decided to raise awareness about mental health. So she set up a platform dedicated to this purpose. Yes, just that!

It must be said that the pretty brunette has always advocated positive thinking. Indeed, she often explains that she has come a long way. Besides, she decided to no longer get upset about your physique. Starting with his body!

But today, Selena Gomez returns to Insta for a completely different reason. Indeed, the singer has decided to launch a special kitchen collection. And fans seem to love. MCE TV tells you more!

A kitchen collection is unanimous

Even if on the music side, Selena Gomez decided to be more discreet, she does not forget to invest in new projects. Moreover, to the greatest astonishment of her fans, it was in the kitchen that she made her appearance.

Indeed, the young woman was chosen to host a cooking show. Selena Gomez can now show off your cooking skills. Yes, the artist seems really multi-faceted. Something to surprise his fans then.

This Thursday, May 12, the apprentice cook therefore announced the release of a range of products very special. On her Insta account, she therefore shared this one thanks to a carousel of photos.

In addition, Selena Gomez did not forget to add: ” I can finally share with you my collection with @ourplace ! It’s a celebration of all the ways we cook – as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messy and joyful. »

Before adding: “We will donate 10% of all proceeds to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty’s ‘Rare Impact Fund’. It’s time to cook! »

On the side of Internet users, the feedback seems super positive. Indeed, many compliments have taken place in the comments. So we can read: “What a kitchen dream with pink pans”, ” I love pictures, the pink hens are too beautiful, the blue ones too! » or “Delightful even when you cook… In addition, you are matched with saucepans, the class! »

One thing is certain, Selena Gomez has not finished surprising her fans. To be continued.

