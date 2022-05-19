Selena Gomez: her speech on mental health at the White House!

On Wednesday May 18, 2022, Selena Gomez delivered a very poignant speech at the White House on the subject of mental health.

Selena Gomez fights for mental health. She proved it once again, yesterday, during her superb speech at the White House. MCE TV tells you everything.

Selena Gomez is bipolar

As you probably know, Selena Gomez suffers from bipolar disorder. As a matter of fact, the young woman did not always have a quiet life.

The latter experienced heartache as well as health problems. Without forgetting the celebrity which must not be easy to manage. Eh yes ! But Selena Gomez is a fighter. She never let her angst or her ups and downs rule her.

For the young woman, the best way to no longer be afraid and counter an illnessis to be informed. “Learning more helped me. I wanted to know all about it and my fear disappeared. »she confided in a live Insta, a few years ago.

“It’s a bit like when I was little. I was afraid of thunderstorms. So my mother would read me things on the subject, telling me that the more I know, the less I will be afraid. »she added at the time.

It is for this reason that Selena Gomez has always done her best to put words on mental health, generally. Occasionally, it’s just advice to feel better when morale is at its lowest.

Other times it goes further. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, for example, she attended at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum. The objective was to organize a kind of meeting and thus provoke positive discussions about self-acceptance.

It is of course a beautiful project, who was encouraged by Joe Biden. The MCE TV editorial staff tells you more in the rest of this article.

The star wants to destigmatize mental health

During this famous Mental Health Youth Action Forum, Selena Gomez spoke. She first insisted on the importance of destigmatizing mental health. And for that, what better than to rely on your own experience?

“Jfelt like once I found out what was going on, I was more accepting of what I had. », she testified. Before adding: ” Bringing attention to mental health through the media or simply by talking about your backgrounds can help. (…) It is a subject that can and should be discussed freely and without shame. ».

“When it comes to talking about and destigmatizing mental health, I want to make sure everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, has access to services that support their mental health. . »she then insisted.

To achieve this, she bets a lot on her beauty brand. ” My Rare Beauty brand and the Rare Impact Fund support organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people”she said.

“We partner with mental health experts and nonprofits throughout the year to share free educational resources. »she then clarified.

Its objective is to raise $100 million over the next decade. The money will be donated to organizations working to increase access to mental health services in schools. Well then, just that!

Let’s hope Selena Gomez gets there. In the meantime, feel free to take a look at his website. Believe us, it’s worth the detour.

Photo credits: Johns PKI/Splash News/ABACA

Hinton Jordan/Image Press Agency/ABACA