Selena Gomez: her very affordable chic look at the wedding of Britney Spears

Beauty icon, Selena Gomez has no shortage of great fashion tips and tricks. Present at the wedding of Britney Spears, she appeared in a cheap but ultra elegant outfit, signed Zara.

who said thatto be rich and famous always rhymed with luxury clothing? Surely not ! Selena Gomez29 years old, on June 9, attended Britney Spears wedding ceremony and Sam Asghari, in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the actress and songwriter caught the attention of fashion experts with its electric blue trouser suit. As the brand of this outfit is known, which is none other than the famous Spanish brand Zara, it was easy to find it on the site. And you won’t believe it! The entire outfit is still available on the site and costs less than 200 euros.

electric blue, in addition to being a very summery color, brings out the brunette and the porcelain complexion of the young woman, without hindering her elegance. This look of Selena Gomez has the advantage of being both clean, minimalist, yet highly elegant. The set is composed of three three pieces, including “a fitted bodice with a straight neckline (ideal for sublimating the port of the head), high-waisted straight pants and a blazer jacket with a lapel collar“, as the magazine explains Here is. Although this choice remains classic, it fits perfectly into a modern and elegant trend.

Selena Gomez, 29-year-old singer and actress in an outfit under 200 euros

All the pieces of Selena Gomez’s outfit during the Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding are available on the Zara e-shop ! The high waisted pants are available for 49.95 eurowhile the bustier displays a price of 39.95 euros. Finally, the blazer is marketed at 85.95 euros, which leaves us a total of 179 euros and a few cents. Selena Gomez shows us just how it’s easy to dress for a wedding, choosing the right parts to assemble. In addition, the trouser suit set has this definite advantage to suit all body types.