If there is a celebrity that is an inspiration, it is Selena Gomezwho shares in their social networks their youth outfits but with that touch of elegance that characterizes it, so today in Debate we are going to share the most beautiful ones.

Although Selena Gomez does not personally post on Instagram if not an assistant of hers, you can certainly admire the unparalleled style and taste for fashion of the famous singer and actress born in the United States.

The interpreter of Dance with me and Once has posed in several places and on each occasion she looks very elegant, like the girls’ night she had with her friends, where she has worn an elegant olive green dress.

To give it a youthful and very chic touch, Selena Gomez has put on a black leather jacketin addition to some dark glasses with a frame full of glitter, and without a doubt the perfect complement is the hairstylea high bun with a fringe.

Selena Marie Gomez found her own style which is elegant, to which she occasionally adds the rocker or romantic touchlike that occasion from home, which has worn a dress with ruffles in pink.

Selena Gomez, her youthful and elegant outfits. Photo: Special

In addition to the beautiful pink dress with necklinethe former partner of nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Zedd and The Weeknd boasts a most casual hairstyle, which consists of a half ponytail and a curtain bangs.

But hey, if we’re talking about cheerfulness and elegance, the suit that exactly describes these two words is the one that he showed off during his visit to France, it’s a set of black and white mini skirt and topa black bag and white sneakers.

And it is that Selena Gomez has celebrated that her Rare Beauty makeup brand now sold at sephora Francefor which she has gone to verify it personally, a crepe in her hair, some large round earrings and “Bonjour”.

It seems that Selena Gomez takes care of even the smallest detail in her outfits, if you want to copy some of her tricks to look spectacular, you can add gold accessories, nude color nails or a very natural makeup with a pronounced outlined in the eyes.