Selena Gomez hilarious in the parody of “Comme les grands” at SNL!

Selena Gomez never ceases to amaze her fans. Once again, she proved that she was a very good actress, starring in the parody of “Comme les grands” at SNL! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

New projects for Selena Gomez

Oye oye! Selena Gomez is finally back on social media. And from now on, she does not intend to do without it. The star is well and truly decided to share her daily life with you.

Wonderful news for his most curious fans. The pretty brunette has plenty of projects in sight thatshe shares on her Instagram account.

Starting with supplying its Rare Beauty brand with new products. Moreover ! The ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber is also back on the front of the stage… in the kitchen.

Yes yes, you hear well! As a great epicurean, she hosts a cooking show at Staturday Night Live. A project in which she also shares his best recipes. Pretty cool isn’t it!

Saturday, May 14 was therefore the first day of broadcast of Saturday Night Live with Selena Gomez as host. The young woman was very elegant, and perfectly well made up.

And one thing is certain, she went all out to amuse the gallery. Indeed, the star of Disney Chanel found herself doing a funny sketch which bears a strong resemblance to Old Enough.

A hilarious scene

Old Enough is therefore a series from the 90s that comes from Japan. It is shot in the style of a documentary. We follow young people in shopping for their parents.

In this new version performed by Selena Gomez on Saturday Night Live, the actress plays the role of Kelsey who has to do the shopping.

She helps her boyfriend Matt, played by Mikey Day getting ready for his trip. During the races, Selena Gomez necessarily goes to Sephora to buy makeup, and onions…

“I’m really proud of him”, Kelsey said. ” So last night I asked him to buy me an eye pencil and two shallots and he brought home 10 pounds of onions and a blush palette for African American women. So we should just stop everything. »

Kelsey therefore decides to break up with Mat for this fatal mistake. One thing is certain, this scene amused the public. Selena Gomez fans have finally seen her with a beaming smile.

It had been several years since she had been so funny. You have to say She’s been through some pretty tough times. She even suffered from a major depression.

This is also what prompted her to create her cosmetics brand, to restore confidence in people who, like her, suffered mentally.

To this day, her Rare Beauty brand is a hit around the world. Selena Gomez very often releases new nuggets that are unanimous. Cheer !