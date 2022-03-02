Selena Gómez hits with the before and after makeup: VIDEO

The actress Selena Gomez It is considered one of the most beautiful Hollywood, for this reason he impacted his followers by showing how she looks before applying her makeup. In a video that was uploaded to her TikTok account, the young singer left everyone shocked with the change.

The also singer began her career when she was still a girl, since she debuted at the age of 10 in the series ‘Barney and his friends‘, after that he did some jobs in different productions, until he got to Disneywhere he became one of its biggest child stars by starring in ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place‘, which launched her to international fame.

In addition to her acting career, the now 29-year-old has released several hit songs such as ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’, ‘Come & Get It’, ‘Love You Like A Love Song’, and recently ‘At once’ and ‘Dance with me’topics in which sings in Spanish and remembers his Latin and Mexican roots.

This is what Selena Gomez looks like without makeup

This week, the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me‘ was among the celebrities who walked the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, also known as SAG Awardsand although she had an accident, because she tripped and fell worrying the attendees, Selena dazzled with her outfit.

Before arriving at the awards, the former Disney star uploaded a video on his account TikTok where she made the “trend” of showing herself without makeup before getting ready. In the first part of the clip, Selena Gomez She looked disheveled, with disheveled hair, loose clothing and no products on her face, however, she still looked beautiful.

At the end of the recording, the also businesswoman showed off her final outfit, which was her black dress with large shoulder pads, which she combined with a choker and luxurious diamond earrings. in additionopted for a very light makeupbecause he did not use dark colors.

