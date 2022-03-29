Selena Gómez how much does she earn on Instagram for advertising in her stories, profile, igtv, video

With over 300 million followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez has become one of the most influential celebrities among her fans in the world. Between publications of her day to day, her career and its promotion, the actress has opened a new market niche as an advertising platform for well-known brands, which according to a recent article would leave her juicy figures for sharing just one post. or history up to date. How much do you really earn? This is the question we are going to answer next.

How much can Selena Gomez earn for her Instagram posts?

The former Disney figure has gained great international fame, not only for her career as a singer or performer, but as a model for different brands of all kinds of products, who have seen in her the possibility of reaching millions of users and potential customers around the world. the terrestrial globe. That is why they not only make use of her image as a figure on the well-known billboards or traditional media, but now the artist is the means of promotion, how? So through his social mediaspecifically his official account Instagram.

Being one of the five people with the most followers in the popular social network worldwide, accompanied by figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, The Rock and Kylie Jenner, and it has become a real money-making machine with just one snapshot in record time. According to the Instagram Rich List platform, Selena Gomez you would get approximately $1,468,000 for sponsoring a brand or product.

How much money does Selena Gomez have?

Although the income in their social networks as Instagram it would only be a small percentage of your annual income. Well, according to a report by the well-known Celebrity Net Worth website, the fortune of Selena Gomez It would amount to no less than 75 million dollars at 29 years old. Thus making her one of the richest youngest women in the world.