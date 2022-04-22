Selena Gomez: how to achieve a golden glow on the skin like the singer in her last photo on Instagram

The golden hour (or golden hour) is a perfect moment before sunset that reflects a very flattering light that illuminates everything. As you probably already know, it is a good time to take photos and selfies.

Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram post is a great example of a good golden hour photo.

The singer posted a photo with the caption “I thought this was cute,” showing her beaming outdoors, bathed in sunlight. With luminous skin, tousled waves in her new bob cut, and a cardigan, the fellow businesswoman seems calm and happy.

Now that we are in spring, here are some tips on how to make the most of the golden hourin the style of Selena Gomez.

The first is to take advantage of the highlighter, which is the perfect partner for beautiful light. Some of the best ones to try right now include Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, NARS Afterglow Cheek Palette, and Rare Beauty Positive Liquid Light Luminizer.

On the eyes, reach for metallic formulas, like Vieve’s Shimmer Eye Wands or Laura Mercier’s Caviar Eyeshadow Sticks, for a little shimmer that’s a breeze to apply.

Don’t forget about the overall glow: for that, choose a shimmering body oil like Rizos Curls (a Becky G favourite) which not only makes skin look fabulous, but can also be used on hair. A touch of bronzer, like elf Cosmetics Primer-Infused Bronzer, and you’re ready to glow.