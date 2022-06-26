Selena Gomez: “I am very happy to be able to make other people feel good”

Selena Gomez She is one of the most famous actresses and singers in the world. The former Disney girl is about to premiere the second season of the excellent crime comedy “Only Murders in the Building”, which she produces together with her two co-starsseptuagenarian comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The 29-year-old actress told “The Times”: “I enjoy making people laugh. I am very happy that I can make other people feel good. That’s all people want sometimes. And what they need.”

Gómez, who will turn 30 on July 22, has been in show business for two decades. Although he has had to deal with diseases such as lupus, he faced problems due to a kidney transplant and has had very media breaks, today he tries to influence young people.

It is not for less: He has 331 million followers on Instagram and around 66 million on Twitter.social network where he wrote last Friday, when the decision to annul the constitutional right of women to have an abortion was made known: “Seeing how a constitutional right is stripped is horrible. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with his own body. End of story.”

In the second episode of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”, told in “The Times”, her character, Mabel, destroys a statue of herself and then kisses an art curator played by Cara Delevingne.

“It was actually quite strange,” he said in the interview. “I think everyone has a time in their life where they want to get rid of their past and all the things that have happened.. I didn’t contribute to the writing of that scene, but I certainly understood it. And it felt really good to destroy that.”

“Only Murders in the Building” premieres June 28 on Hulu in the United States and on Star in Latin America.

Watch the trailer for the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”: