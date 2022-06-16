Selena Gómez imposes fashion with a shirt minidress in this summer 2022 | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

Selena Gómez imposes fashion with a shirt minidress in this Summer 2022. This season, the young American singer has worn fresh and versatile outfits that give a unique touch to her personality and that have also set trends in the world of fashion.

The 29-year-old actress was caught looking spectacular in a white shirt minidress, In addition to highlighting her stylized legs, it is ideal for looking taller and helps her project a fresh image, highlighting her personality.

With this outfit, Selena looked spectacular while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles, California, demonstrating that this garment we should always have it in our closetsince it can be used on a special occasion or even at work.

Hulu series actress gave a special touch to the mini shirt by adding a design with laces that simulate a corset, with which she fitted her waist and simply managed to stylize her entire figure. The completely white garment from the Italian brand Prada has long sleeves and a collar.

As an accessory, the young Texan only added some beautiful earrings and a ring that stood out on her right hand. She decided to wear her hair semi loose since she only pinned the side of her hair, but the rest of her hair fell over her shoulders; which goes according to the fresh touch of the dress.

For this outfit, Selena selected some beautiful silver stilettos that really made her look stunning, she also showed her black pedicure, a small detail that contrasted with her outfit.

Mini shirt dresses offer the advantage of being able to use a wide variety of footwear, which you should choose according to the occasion. If you have this forgotten garment in your closet, it is time for you to take it up again, if you do not have one, perhaps you should consider it.

Remember that this summer 2022 monocolor dresses are in fashion, which give you the benefit of expanding shoe combinations. Dresses made of light fabric or light colors are also a trend, as is the corset that will help you stylize your figure.