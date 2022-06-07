Entertainment

Selena Gomez impresses in red, Marilyn Monroe style

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Very Marilyn Monroe! This is how the stunning Selena Gomez was seen on social networks and impressed her followers with an elegant and fitted red dress. Justin Bieber’s ex fell in love wholesale with just a photograph.

Selena Gomez She wore the elegant garment with straps and a train that fitted perfectly on her curves and emphasized a small waist and above all, all the vitality and attitude that the young star projects.

This stunning woman complemented her outfit with very bright lips in the color of her beautiful dress, as well as short, perfectly coiffed hair in the style of the great Hollywood divas.

It may interest you: Karol G, the singer enchants from the tub with only bubbles

For the photograph in question, Selena posed like the professional she is standing on a poker table and raising her arms with a huge smile on her lips, sitting on the sides of the table and enjoying a game are two great actors.

As detailed by the artist, this photograph is part of Vanity Fair magazine and she looks very happy to have collaborated with the publication and the two great actors. The truth is that the theme of the images really captivated social networks.

Selena Gomez could be appreciated in an environment with an old touch, since you can see some large windows with frames in plaster molds, as well as a patterned and quite colorful carpet, paintings and other details that give it that touch.

The former Disney star shared the photo on May 20 and has exceeded two and a half million reactions on her official Instagram account. The actress immediately received all kinds of compliments in her comment box.

Gomez went from being the typical perfect Disney girl to being a strong woman who sends important messages to others, because on several occasions she has made more than one think with her deep thoughts.

The famous has been very pointed out for her notorious weight changes, which she has pointed out, are the consequence of an illness, which is why it is difficult for her to be in a number, but she has also highlighted that it is the importance that should be given to it, which is just a number.

The beauty Selena Gomez He assures that he loves and cares for his body as it is and that is how it is perfect; In addition, she deserves the recognition of having endured and survived a kidney transplant that allowed this beautiful woman to continue to live and brighten the lives of others.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“Steals husbands”: Laura Bozzo launches against Natalia Alcocer for an affair with Verónica Peña Nieto’s husband

5 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski wears the fashionable corset that you will want in your closet

5 mins ago

Foot PSG – Messi without Pochettino, he will finally have fun at PSG

6 mins ago

Kathleen Zellner: Depp’s lawyer that he hired for an unusual reason – People – Culture

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button