Selena Gomez impresses in red, Marilyn Monroe style | AP

Very Marilyn Monroe! This is how the stunning Selena Gomez was seen on social networks and impressed her followers with an elegant and fitted red dress. Justin Bieber’s ex fell in love wholesale with just a photograph.

Selena Gomez She wore the elegant garment with straps and a train that fitted perfectly on her curves and emphasized a small waist and above all, all the vitality and attitude that the young star projects.

This stunning woman complemented her outfit with very bright lips in the color of her beautiful dress, as well as short, perfectly coiffed hair in the style of the great Hollywood divas.

For the photograph in question, Selena posed like the professional she is standing on a poker table and raising her arms with a huge smile on her lips, sitting on the sides of the table and enjoying a game are two great actors.

As detailed by the artist, this photograph is part of Vanity Fair magazine and she looks very happy to have collaborated with the publication and the two great actors. The truth is that the theme of the images really captivated social networks.

Selena Gomez could be appreciated in an environment with an old touch, since you can see some large windows with frames in plaster molds, as well as a patterned and quite colorful carpet, paintings and other details that give it that touch.

The former Disney star shared the photo on May 20 and has exceeded two and a half million reactions on her official Instagram account. The actress immediately received all kinds of compliments in her comment box.

Gomez went from being the typical perfect Disney girl to being a strong woman who sends important messages to others, because on several occasions she has made more than one think with her deep thoughts.

The famous has been very pointed out for her notorious weight changes, which she has pointed out, are the consequence of an illness, which is why it is difficult for her to be in a number, but she has also highlighted that it is the importance that should be given to it, which is just a number.

The beauty Selena Gomez He assures that he loves and cares for his body as it is and that is how it is perfect; In addition, she deserves the recognition of having endured and survived a kidney transplant that allowed this beautiful woman to continue to live and brighten the lives of others.