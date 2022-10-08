Selena Gomez, in a bathing suit on the beach: “No, I won’t get my belly in, real bellies are coming back! »

In a video on Tik Tok, Selena Gomez, who has just celebrated her 30th birthday, appears natural in a one-piece swimsuit where she participates in a social network challenge on the soundtrack ” No, I won’t get my belly in! The real bellies are back! » On multiple occasions, the star said that she no longer cared about her body image because it was always commented on anyway, regardless of her weight fluctuations.

Her fight to represent all bodies and faces unfolded during the launch of her beauty brand Rare Beauty, where we see her models stepping outside the traditional criteria of beauty.

His fight for mental health

Selena Gomez, who is also trying her luck at the cinema with the series Only Murders in the Building also revealed that she had bipolar disorder and created the company Wondermind, which aims to raise awareness among as many people as possible about the importance of taking care of their mental health.

Selena Gomez, tears in her eyes for her birthday

The ex of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd also thanked her fans during a video, still on Tik Tok, where she appears with tears in her eyes and declares: “I don’t read comments too much but the little I did read was really, really nice and I wanted to let you know that I don’t take them for granted. (…) I am 30 years old ! And I wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for growing up with me all these years. »