Selena Gomez in a relationship with a famous ex of Kylie Jenner? Rumors after a night out

Would Selena Gomez finally find love again after her breakup with Justin Bieber and her relationship with The Weekend? A few days ago, the actress of Only Murders in the Building appeared very close to the Italian producer Andrea Iervolino.

Rumors of a couple therefore quickly began to circulate, but they were denied. “Selena and Andrea are just friends“, said a close source to Us Weekly, before adding: “She’s dating people and keeping her options open with a few guys“.

Selena Gomez appears very close to Tyga

Precisely, one of his “options” could be a famous ex of Kylie Jenner! Indeed, the one who was accused of having clashed Hailey Bieber was seen with the rapper Tyga during a night out.

According to TMZ, the rumored couple was spotted leaving a West Hollywood club on the night of Wednesday, August 17, 2022 through Thursday, August 18. Several images published by the American media show the two stars hanging out together around 2:30 a.m.

Unfortunately, even if everything suggests a date, an anonymous source close to the star who was not pretty enough denied any love story. “It’s not true. Nothing at all happens between them“, she explained to Hollywood Life. The rapper and the singer still seem quite close for some time…

