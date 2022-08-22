Selena Gomez in a relationship with a famous rapper?

Would Selena Gomez have found love with a famous rapper? This release certainly did not go unnoticed.

At 30, Selena Gomez has come a long way and can be proud of her professional career. Actress from an early age, we regularly find the pretty brunette on our small screens. From Barney & Friends to Bad Neighbors 2 via Wizards of Waverly Place and many figurations, we no longer count the successes of the latter. The most loyal fans can now follow her in the Only Murders in the Building series. But Selena certainly did not stop there and for good reason, she also released a lot of musical titles.

“Love you like a love song”, “Same old love”, “The heart wants what it wants”, “Hands to myself”, all of which were phenomenally successful. However, the singer has not only been talked about for her many talents since his love life has also attracted a lot of attention in recent years. Impossible also not to mention his long love story with justin bieber or his fiery romance with The Weeknd. If she is very discreet about it, it is rumored that she is now making perfect love with another very well-known artist.

Selena Gomez in a relationship with Kylie Jenner’s ex?

Yes, a few days ago, the 30-year-old singer was spotted in lovely company during a night out at Nice Guy, a celebrity favorite restaurant in Los Angeles. And this man in question is none other than Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. From some photos shared by TMZ, the two artists were seen together around 2:30 am. And if nothing indicates that we are dealing with the beginning of a romance, the rumors are rife. But unfortunately for those who hoped to see them as a couple, it is not so, as a source told hollywood-life : “That’s not true. Nothing at all happens between them.”. Many are now waiting for the version of Selena Gomez.