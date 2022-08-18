Selena Gomez in a relationship with Kylie Jenner’s ex?

Would Selena Gomez still be looking for a soul mate? While she appeared very close to Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino during a trip to Italy a few weeks ago, the pretty 30-year-old brunette now appears alongside the famous American rapper, Tyga, the ex from Kylie Jenner, from whom he has been separated since 2017. The two accomplices attended this Wednesday, August 17, at The Nice Guy hotspot in Los Angeles. Images of their evening were published by the site TMZ who leaked the info.

The meeting between Selena Gomez and Tyga is not trivial because the latter was one of the guests at the birthday of the young woman with, among others, her best friend Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello. However, according to an anonymous source close to Selena Gomez at hollywood-lifethere would be no romantic rapprochement between the 30-year-old singer and the 32-year-old rapper: “It’s not true, said the anonymous source. There’s nothing going on between them.”

Has Selena Gomez definitely turned the page on Justin Bieber?

More than four years after her separation from Justin Bieber (now married to Hailey Bieber), is Selena Gomez ready to relive a love story? In an interview given to NPR radio in January 2020 for the promotion of his album Rarethe singer had given an update on her love situation: “It’s very difficult and I’m happy it’s over.she confided about her breakup with Justin Bieber. It was a good way to turn the page, and now I’m starting a whole new chapter.”. In recent months, Selena Gomez has appeared alongside many suitors including actor Chris Evans, NBA star Jimmy Butler, Andrea Iervolino and now Tyga. To be continued…