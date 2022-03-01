Selena Gomez in an elegant color block coat and gray pants has a chic casual look – New Woman

If there is something that has shown Selena Gomez Throughout his professional career, in addition to his unquestionable talent and likeable personality, he is his exquisite style when dressing.

On the red carpet or special events, the star always dazzles in original elegant, timeless outfits with just a touch of sensuality in which it oozes sophistication.

However, on a day-to-day basis, the famous commitment to more casual stylistic constructions, although never less stylish, with which it is also an inspiration.

Just like the one she wore the night of February 26 to go out with her friends in West Hollywood in a casual-chic look with which, in addition to his great style, he showed his simplicity.

Selena Gomez captivates in a relaxed and chic outfit on a date with friends

According to Daily MailGomez was caught splurging on style while waiting for her car in the hotel parking lot Sunset Tower After enjoying dinner with your friends.

In this output, the protagonist of Only murders in the building opted to slip into a outfits relaxed and elegant with which he captured all eyes and flashes.

The styling of the 29-year-old artist for the appointment was composed of a comfortable white knit sweater cropped with long sleeves and high waist baggy gray pants

On top of her simple outfit, the producer wore a elegant long coat color block in grey, black and white with crossed buttons and a collar with lapels that is a pure trend.

Also, the singer 999 She completed her cozy outfit in neutral colors with a pair of comfortable shoes. As for accessories, Selena proved that less is more.

And it is that the celebrity stuck to the minimalist aesthetic and added only gold earrings as an accessory. Similarly, he wore red-rimmed reading glasses during the walk.

Regarding your beauty lookchose to show off her natural beauty with her brown hair gathered in a tight bun and her fresh face completely free of makeup.

The also talented actress, of course, he didn’t forget to wear his maskbut took it off at one point while chatting with friends in the hotel lobby.

In this way, the famous not only reaffirmed herself as a true benchmark of style for all occasions, he also showed that he tries to have a balance between his personal and professional life.

And it is that, in the middle of the filming of the second season of Only murders in the building in New York and his other projects, he always has room to catch up with old friends.