Selena Gomez in beauty in Paris: “Bonjour from France”

We left her at the end of June in Los Angeles, at the premiere of the series “Only Murders in the Building”, we find her in Paris! Friday July 8, Selena Gomez made a surprise outing in the capital. It was this time in her capacity as a beauty guru that the American went to the Sephora store opposite the Opéra Garnier.

All smiles in her 60’s houndstooth print ensemble (signed Alaïa), the 29-year-old singer, actress and entrepreneur was warmly welcomed by a horde of fans upon her arrival. The star then went to see the corner of the store dedicated to her Rare Beauty makeup collection, launched in 2020. This visit to France was indeed organized to promote her new line of ten lipsticks called “Kind Words”.

On Instagram, Selena Gomez shared some excerpts from this trip to Paris, commenting in particular: “Bonjour from France.” Her previous visit to France dates back to 2019: she took part in the Cannes Film Festival in May, before returning to Paris in December to give a few TV and radio interviews.