Selena Gomez in handcuffs on the set ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Revenews

Selena Gomez immortalized on the set of the latest series that sees her in the cast: the star is in handcuffs while being arrested by the police. Here are the pictures.

You can almost hear it, the police car siren with the flashing light on. And the noise of operations, the excitement, the doors slamming, the tires screeching on the asphalt. At the center of the scene is there Selena Gomez who, in handcuffs, is arrested by agents. Don’t worry, nothing to do with the news: the American superstar is, in fact, busy on the New York set of a new series.

A return to the small screen, therefore, for the artist who made his successful debut at Disney starting an international career. In fact, Gomez is in the cast of Only Murders in the Building, comedy television series written by Steve Martin based on a screenplay by John Hoffman. The title is currently in the works overseas and, according to what has been learned so far, includes ten episodes.

Previewed on Hulu by 2021, production it should then land on Star through the Disney Plus platform. In the cast, along with Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, are the same creator (plays Charles), Martin Short (is Oliver) and Aaron Dominguez in the role of Oscar.

Announced over a year ago, in January 2020, the series tells the events involving three strangers with an obsession with past crimes. The three will find themselves involved in a bloody case. Gomez, by the way, isn’t just an actress of Only Murders in the Building but she is also an executive producer.

Photo Kikapress