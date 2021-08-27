News

Selena Gomez in mental health care: the reason

Posted on
Selena Gomez, well-known singer idol of many boys, has revealed that she is following a cure for her mental health: the reason.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez (Getty Images)

The singer recently stated that she had discovered that she suffered from bipolar disorder. The girl, now almost thirty years old, is facing a course of treatment for her mental health who is helping her to deal with the situation. In addition, to help those who, like her, have gone through or are going through a not particularly favorable period of life, she has promoted a campaign. In fact, on his official social networks, he wrote the following message: “If you are suffering, know that you are not alone. Educating myself about mental health has changed my life and it can change yours too “. A commendable initiative that can concretely help those in difficulty.

The story made by the singer, in a very recent interview, reveals its path of change and stability, especially mental. Below what is reported by the artist.

Selena Gomez being treated for her mental health: the details

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez (Getty Images)

“My mental health is one of the aspects I take care of working every day”Selena Gomez explained in an interview with the magazine’s microphones Stellar Magazine. In particular, the girl told of how the closeness and affection of the people she loves and her family are helping her a lot in this path.

“I think it’s very important to take some breaks from social media. It can make a real difference to help mental health “, explained the artist.


