Selena Gomez in the role of godmother for the last born in the family is very sweet

Selena Gomez has been cast for a wonderful new role!

No, we are not talking about a movie or a TV series, but about the fact that the cousin Priscilla Cosme he wanted it as godmother of her daughter Aubriella Marie.

Priscilla shared a photo in Instagram Stories, showing the 28-year-old artist holding and looking adoringly at the little girl wearing a Snow White costume.

Beside, there is a sign with the inscription: “Every princess needs a fairy godmother. Would you like to be mine?“. What tenderness!

New photo of Selena published by Priscilla, her cousin, on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/zRziKR8Bk7 – Selena Gomez Italy (@SeIenaGomezIT) November 3, 2020

According to reports Elle USA, the singer and actress at the moment is located in Texas, the US state in which she was born, along with her family.

Selena Gomez is already godmother to Priscilla’s eldest son, Aiden.

The two are very close: the star had been the maid of honor at her cousin’s wedding in July 2019. She took charge bachelorette party and also had gave the bride the dress of her dreams.

When Sel’s last record came out, “Rare“, last January, Priscilla dedicated some beautiful words to her on Instagram, along with a photo as a child:”I am so proud of the woman you have become. From diapers to like the same boy in elementary school, to heart pounding, travel, growing up. I love you and I am proud“.

ph: getty images