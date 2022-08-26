Selena Gomez, incomparable

An artist who went from making irresistible pop to becoming an icon of originality, charm and daring in the pop industry.

Selena Gomez has gone from being one of the princesses of pop… to becoming something even bigger. Although her beginnings were in front of a camera, then giving way to a friendly and fun pop with Selena & The Scene, since she became a solo artist we have seen an unexpected and much appreciated facet: a daring artist, willing to show herself as seductive as vulnerable, to explore different genres and rhythms; She is a singer who surprises us with rhythms that we can’t stop dancing to… and lyrics that reach us deep inside.

Give yourself the opportunity to discover the most frenetic rhythms and the softest sounds of this artist, to listen to her most seductive words and her most energetic verses, with this playlist that brings together the best of Selena Gomez’s discography.

From those first hits as a soloist, full of electronic rhythms and adrenaline, like the irresistible Slow down ; going through the playful and seductive style of songs like hands to myself and the irresistible bad liar (with the bass sample of psycho-killer, which is easy to recognize and hard to forget); until reaching its much more intimate stage, which brings us closer to the person behind the personality with themes of the style of Lose you to love me Y Vulnerable .

The best of Selena Gomez

What are you waiting for to get lost in the notes and verses of this unparalleled artist? What are you waiting for to play this playlist and discover Selena Gomez in her most vulnerable, most intimate, funniest, most pop state?

Listen to this playlist at:

