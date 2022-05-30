Selena Gomez invites us into her house and introduces the Web to absolutely CANON kitchen accessories!

With his show Selena + Chef, one thing is certain, Selena Gomez has learned to love cooking! The proof, the influencer who has no less than 319 million subscribers on Instagram shared several photos of her while she was in the kitchen this Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Indeed, Justin Bieber’s ex posted several images of her in her kitchen while she was visibly making pasta. Clichés that Internet users have literally adored… And for good reason, they have literally fallen in love with his colorful kitchen accessories signed Our place.

Colorful accessories that everyone loves

“What a kitchen dream with pink saucepans”, “I love the photos, the pink hens are too beautiful, the blue ones too! » « Delightful even when you cook… In addition, you are matched with pans, the class! », can we read in the commentary of the post that the beautiful Selena Gomez captioned as follows:

“I can finally share with you my collection with @ourplace! It’s a celebration of all the ways we cook – as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messy and joyful. […] We will donate 10% of all proceeds to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty’s ‘Rare Impact Fund’. It’s time to cook! “wrote the beautiful interpreter of” Como la flor “.

To shop the Our place x Selena Gomez collection, it’s here!

Lisa Ziane