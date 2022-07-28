Selena Gómez is a judge of the Doodle for Google 2022 contest *Hispanic girl among the 5 finalists | The USA Newspaper

Los Angeles, (Notistarz).- The American singer of Mexican roots Selena Gómez, is a jury of the Doodle for Google 2022 contest, which this year has among its five finalists the Hispanic girl Anamirel Campos, a student in Milford, Delaware.

“Art is something that has always been an important part of my life… I am happy to join this year’s judging panel… as the theme is ‘I take care of myself’, and it is a theme very close to my heart. ”, commented Selena Gomez.

Anamirel Campos, who is in fifth grade at Mispillion Elementary School in Milford, Delaware, has been chosen among the 5 finalist students, chosen by public vote among the 54 state and territory winners in the Doodle for Google contest, said the company.

With his drawing entitled “The family will always take care of you”, Campos continues in the competition among the group of finalists who seek to win the contest at the national level.

This year’s theme “I take care of myself…” addresses a very current topic as the pandemic has affected all people. Students in particular have been profoundly affected in the way they learn, socialize and take care of their health,” Google said.

In addition, the company “pays posthumous tribute to contestant Alithia Haven Ramirez from Uvalde, Texas, one of the victims of the recent tragedy.”

The Doodle for Google contest brings together students from the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands each year and the public votes to choose the five finalists and a jury chooses the national winner who will be announced on August 4.

The winning artist will see their drawing on Google Home for one day, receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and the winning student’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant.