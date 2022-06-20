Selena Gomez is ashamed of posing nude for her album cover

Singer and actress Selena Gomez may be an international star, but she too is sometimes ashamed when she thinks back on certain things from her past. This time, it’s an album cover that causes him remorse!

• Read also: Accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez apologizes

Selena participated in a roundtable with other actresses for The Hollywood Reporter media.

During this discussion, Amy Schumer raised the point that Selena had been sexualized since childhood, a phenomenon unfortunately all too common among young actresses in Hollywood.

• Read also: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the hypersexualization she experienced growing up

“It’s really unfair,” Selena replied before recounting how she was forced to do certain things that made her uncomfortable because of it.

“I did an album cover that I was very ashamed of after […] It’s a choice I wasn’t proud of, but I tried my best, at least I was to be myself, but I’m not a necessarily sexual person…”

Selena was referring to her album cover revival released in 2015 for which she posed nude when she was 24 years old.

• Read also: Selena Gomez feels liberated after being diagnosed with bipolarity

Now 29, Selena is very open about her health issues, both physical and mental.

We love its transparency!

See also: