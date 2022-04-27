Selena Gomez is committed to youth mental health with the US government

With her Rare brand, singer Selena Gomez is putting one foot in cosmetics and another in raising awareness about mental health among the youngest.

Ua personal mission. On April 26, MTV Entertainment announced its partnership with Selena Gomez and her Rare Impact Foundation for the presentation of a forum about the Mental Health young people May 18. Organized by the US government, this forum will bring together many mental health activists around a single objective, that of “destigmatize mental health creating positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being,” the singer wrote in a statement, picked up by the magazine. People. Launched in September 2020, her Rare Beauty brand donates one percent of its sales to the foundation to fund other organizations, including those promoting access to mental health services in schools.

For several years now, the singer has regularly addressed the issue of mental health, whether it is her own or that of her admirers. Known since she was 10, the actress has always been transparent about her anxiety and depression.

The release of the diagnosis

In therapy for many years and hospitalized several times, Selena Gomez has always shared her struggle to take care of her mental health. Faced with the notoriety and all that it implied of negative, the singer had even decided to completely quit social media. His absence on the Internet will have lasted almost five years. Since then, the young woman, soon to be thirty, seems much happier and shares her happiness regularly, especially on TikTok. A fulfillment partly due to his recent diagnosis.

In April 2020, during a live Instagram with Miley Cyrus, she confided thathe was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. And while this news was terrifying, she said she was relieved to know why she had been in pain for so many years. A diagnosis that allowed him to take a step back, especially on his childhood in Texas, where mental health is not a subject of discussion. It is therefore the logical continuation for the singer of invest in this way to finally lift the taboo on this issue and support the youngest.

