Selena Gomez is convinced that she will be left alone

Not all days are the same. There are those mornings when you get up and see everything gray. He knows something about it Selena Gomez. Who confessed it openly talking about the meaning of the song that gives the name to his latest album, Rare.

As the site reports AND! News, the singer has fluctuating feelings towards love. Which are the ones he tried to express in the individual. “There are days that when I get up and I’m annoyed I immediately think “Here, I’ll be alone forever”The pop star confessed. “I know this is not the beginning of the end. I am still a child. And, in fact, after a quarter of an hour this feeling goes away. I tell myself that surely there is a person out there for each of us. But I am aware that the lack of self-esteem and self-love are feelings that I will have to deal with all my life. But with age it gets better …“.

Selena Gomez is not a 27-year-old like everyone else. And not just because he is a worldwide star with 170 million followers on Instagram and more than 30 million albums and singles sold. She is a girl who also had to cope with a long series of medical problems, culminating in a kidney transplant. “I have lupus, kidney problems and high blood pressure. In short, I am dealing with several health problems», Said the singer and actress during an interview. “For the first time in my life I experienced bodyshaming, insults to my body, when my weight started to fluctuate. It was at that moment that I began to be more aware of my body image. That is when people started attacking me for that“.

READ HERE OF THE MAKE UP LINE, RARE BEAUTY, SIGNED BY SELENA GOMEZ

It is not surprising, therefore, the outburst of Selena Gomez. Which, like all singers, she entrusts to her music. And she did it, in particular, with Rare. “Anyone who knows me knows that encouraging other people is very important to me. Let people know that everything is not always ok, but okay, we will overcome this too. Because life isn’t perfect. And I am also a vulnerable person“. He also repeated it with this post on Instagram, where he writes: “Being vulnerable isn’t easy, but I’m in it“.

Loading... Advertisements

Writing and performing these songs, Gomez always explained, was a form of catharsis for her. A way to face a difficult period in his life. not at home, many songs seem inspired by her ex boyfriend Justin Bieber. Now happily married with Hailey Baldwin, but Selena’s first and great love. We have told you here, song by song, what are the references to him.

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF SELENA GOMEZ AND JUSTIN BIEBER

“One of the phrases my fans love most about Rare is this: “I see us getting old, burning toast in the toaster.” I find it funny and sweet. I think it is because it represents something trivial. It represents the lack of care around us about the things we love and care about“.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE PHOTOS OF SELENA GOMEZ

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION