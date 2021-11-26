Selena Gomez is dedicated to mental health and founds Wondermind

Opening up to the world and telling about one’s frailties can be something simple only in appearance, a trivial action if seen with eyes unable to understand pain that can arise and destroy you from within. Selena Gomez, last year during the lockdown, had confided to Miley Cyrus, in a live Instagram for Bright Minded, from suffer from bipolar personality disorder. Confident and no longer afraid of being judged or afraid, the former Disney face had spoken of the importance of dealing with the issue of mental health, also supporting a fundamental point: that of knowing how to learn to accept and know each other. “I went to one of the best psychiatric hospitals in America, McLean Hospital and realized I was bipolar. We must not hide, this is not what defines us and there are adequate drugs and therapies. Having understood the cause of so many of my actions has allowed me to take my life back in hand. When I got more information about my status it helped me. Now that I know, I’m not scared anymore, ”she said.

In recent days Selena Gomez has been the protagonist of an important news: in 2022 its social platform – Wondermind – will be released, dedicated to the destigmatization of problems related to mental health with the aim of connecting people to educational sources. In the team, alongside Selena Gomez, there is mother Mandy Teefy and Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette, a women’s information platform. In the presentation video of the project, released by Gomez a few days ago on her Instagram account, all three women talked about each other: in addition to Selena’s ailments, Mandy Teefy, her mother, explained how for twenty years she had been diagnosed with personality disorder, which later turned out to be an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; Pierson, on the other hand, revealed that he lives with a obsessive compulsive disorder from an early age. Wondemind thus was born, from three strong and aware women who want to create interaction, awareness and information.

“I am so excited about Wondermind, I want there to be a place where people come together and understand that they are not alone,” said Pierson in the video presentation of the project which includes daily exercises to strengthen the mental health of each individual. Teefy, on the other hand, will be working on a podcast that will allow her to interview psychiatrists, athletes and celebrities. “Mental health is something very close to my heart. It is very important to have a space where people can understand that they are not alone in their mental health journey, ”wrote Selena on her Instagram profile. This is not her first commitment in the sector: last year, through her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, had launched the project Rare Impact Fund with the goal of raising $ 100 million over 10 years to fund mental health education.

