Selena Gomez is doing something very important regarding mental health

Ignorance around a subject makes us grope in the dark and, on the contrary, it is only by informing ourselves and studying that we can face even the most difficult situations.

This is the case, for example, of the mental health, on which there is a need to broaden the conversation, break down the clichés and feel that you are not alone. Because of this Selena Gomez he threw a new initiative, which he wants to provide as many resources as possible on the topic.

These are the resources that she did not have in the past and that, when she found them, they have them “life changed“.

Selena Gomez – getty images

The initiative is called # MentalHealth101 for Rare Impact (her beauty brand) and, in a post on his Instagram account, the 28-year-old artist explained that it suits her “very much at heart“because he knows”firsthand how scary and lonely it is to deal with anxiety and depression alone at a young age“.

“If I had known my mental health first, if I had been taught what my condition is in school in the same way that other subjects have taught me, my trip would have been very different – continued Selena Gomez – The world needs to know that mental health matters. It is as important as physical health and I would like everyone to recognize this. Not just with words, but with actions“.

He concluded with a very important message: “For anyone who is suffering now, I hope you know that you are not alone. I believe in asking for help. Having support and educating myself about mental health has changed my life and it can change yours too“.

With # MentalHealth101, Selena Gomez wants to give “the fundamentals“to start learning more about your mental health: an opportunity to take care of yourself not to be missed! Find the information on the Rare Beauty website.

ph: getty images