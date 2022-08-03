Selena Gomez is embarking on a remake of Working Girl

The film working girl was a hit in 1988 at the North American box office with $100 million in revenue. Axelle Woussen/BauerGriffin/INSTAR/ABACAPRESS.COM

The 1980s are all the rage in Hollywood. After the success of Top Gun 2a new adaptation of the 1980s film is in the works.

20th Century is looking to revive one of its most popular productions with the help of a major industry star. Young singer and actress Selena Gomez is in negotiations to produce a remake of working girlaccording to an article on the site Deadline . Ilana Pena will adapt the screenplay and the film will probably be broadcast on the Hulu platform (majority owned by Disney).

The plot of this 1988 comedy, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford, revolves around a young secretary whose talent and ambition eclipse her boss, who is the victim of a skiing accident. The film was a box office hit with over $100 million according to variety, and was nominated in six Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Actress, for Melanie Griffith. The film was adapted into an NBC television series in 1990, starring Sandra Bullock, although it was canceled after just twelve episodes.

Selena Gomez, star of Wizards of Waverly Place, is already an executive producer and comedy star Only Murders in the Building, which has just been nominated for several Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy. She is also the headliner and producer of the reality series Selena + Chef by HBO Max. As early as 2017, Selena Gomez became executive producer of the hit series 13 Reasons Why adapted from the novel Thirteen reasons by Jay Asher.

