Selena Gomez is ‘excited’ to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Beginner. Selena Gomez will debut as Saturday Night Live guest host on Saturday, May 14, and she can’t wait.

“Mom…i think i made it 😭,” the 29-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 6. The legend accompanied SNLThe traditional bulletin board photo announcing her as host while Post Malone will be the musical guest.

the Only murders in the building The star added that she was “so grateful and so excited” to be on NBC’s iconic show. “See you May 14th!!!” she added.

Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey, replied via Instagram with an encouraging message: “You are going to own this!!! You have more than succeeded, my love!! XO. »

Grammy-nominated singer’s boyfriend Camille Hair added, “YESSSS BITCH.”

The ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ singer has plenty of people she can ask for advice, including her Only murders in the building teammates. Steve Martin has hosted 15 times since 1976, second only to Alec Baldwin for the celebrity title that hosted the most times. Martin runs was a cast member in season 10 (1984 to 1985), and he returned three times to host. The two actors get along well with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, whose role in the Hulu comedy marked his first gig as the lead on a TV series since his Disney Channel days.

“First of all, they’re legends, and they constantly make me laugh,” Gomez said of his leading men during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in January 2022. “They make me feel included. … They read me the news every day. They just give me advice. They are the best.

Texas was trying to learn as much as possible from Martin, 76, and Short, 72, long before they booked SNL. “They taught me so much about acting,” Gomez revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021. “They have a humor that no longer exists. It’s the best! I love watching what they do, and I love being part of it and trying to live up to it, you know?

If Gomez needs a little more guidance, she can turn to Tina Fey, who plays podcaster Cinda Canning on Only Murders in the Building. The Pennsylvania native, 51, has the most experience at Studio 8H. She joined SNL as a writer in 1997 before becoming a cast member in 2000 and although she left in 2006, the bossypants the writer returned to host five times in addition to over a dozen cameos.

Hosts Gomez Saturday Night Live May 14. Only murders in the building Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu.

