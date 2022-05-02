Selena Gomez is launching a ‘Your Words Matter’ mental health campaign!

In view of Mental Health Awareness Month, Selena Gomez has decided to launch the Your Words Matter campaign.

The Your Words Matter campaign, launched by Selena Gomez, aims to make people aware of the power of their words when talking about mental health. The MCE TV editorial tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez talks mental health

As you probably know, Selena Gomez is a very committed star. She attaches particular importance to all things mental health.

She recently launched the Mental Health Youth Action Forum, which will take place May 18 in Washington DC. The goal is to provoke positive discussions about self-acceptance and thereby de-stigmatize mental health.

This is not surprising from Selena Gomez. Indeed, the few times she expresses herself on her social networks is to say that you have to be happy (and put back in place those who prevent us from doing so).

Of course, the Mental Health Youth Action Forum is an ambitious project. But you have to believe it. Joe Biden, the President of the United Statesdid not hesitate to encourage the singer.

But Selena Gomez does not intend to stop there. In this mental health awareness month, the star also wanted to launch the Your Words Matter campaign.

As indicated at the beginning of this article, this famous campaign aims to help people better to talk about someone who is suffering. If you want to know more about it, please do not hesitate to continue reading.

What does the Your Words Matter campaign actually consist of?

To understand what the Your Words Matter campaign is, we invite you to take a look at the Insta post just below.

In it, Selena Gomez explains: “The words you use have more power than you think. They can increasing the stigma associated with mental health, which can prevent people from seeking the help they need. ».

Then she continues: “When we recognize that our choice of words matter, we can have a positive impact on the people around us. Whether you share or reply, it is important to be careful with the choice of words. ».

This May, Selena Gomez is therefore committing to sharing resources, highlighting the opinions of experts and raise awareness of the power of your words. It’s great, don’t you think? It will happen on the Rare Beauty website.

But be careful, it has already started! So, if you swipe left, you will come across some sentence formulation tips.

For example, do not say “a person addicted”. Say “a person who uses drugs”. Also, don’t say “a bipolar person.” Instead, say “a person with bipolar disorder.”

Finally, do not say “a person who committed suicide”, but “a person who died of suicide”. And you, what do you think of Selena Gomez’s initiative? Good or bad idea ?

Photo credit: Mirador Sthanlee B./SPUS/ABACA