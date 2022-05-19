Selena Gomez is looking for a boyfriend and chose a “different” way to do it

Selena Gomez was recently involved in a controversy after posting a skincare video on her social media, minutes after she posted it haley baldwinwife Justin Bieber.

What caught the most attention was that the actress and singer rolled her eyes during her video, which was considered a symbol of ridicule and irony for the current woman whose boyfriend she was for six years.

Selena Gomez.

though quickly Selena Gomez She went out to explain that it was not like that, the criticism towards her person does not stop on social networks and there are those who accuse her of not yet having surpassed Justin Bieber: “Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

However, the new project of the actress shows the opposite. Selena She debuted as a presenter on Saturday night Live and made fun of his singleness. Also, it was there that she revealed that she is looking for a new love.

Gomez admitted that the famous program is an ideal place to find love. “Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Pete Davidson and… Machine Gun Kelly. Since I don’t want to get into dating apps, I’m posting to the universe that I’m manifesting love, and I’d like to say I’m looking for my soul mate, but at this point I’ll take any,” she said.

Related news

In a matter of minutes, Selena Gomez he had already found his first candidate. Kyle Mooney, one of the members of Saturday night Live He approached the singer and told her that he was running for the search. She quickly remarked that he was married and to stop joking around.