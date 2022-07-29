Selena Gomez is moved to thank the support of her fans

Selena Gomez He had been reflecting on turning 30 since the beginning of the year and it was last Friday, July 22, when he finally welcomed that number. On the occasion of his birthday had a party with friends in “a private home” as E! News reports and wore a fabulous see-through dress. As she could not be otherwise, her social networks were filled with thousands of comments from her congratulating her on her thirties and days later The actress wanted to thank all the love received.

To address his fans, he has decided to record a video that he has published on TikTok in which he has admitted that on his birthday did not read many comments, “but the few that I did read were very, very nice and I just want you to know that I don’t take that for granted.” In a more sentimental tone, he thanked her fans “from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me.”

After these nice words, Selena he got excited when talking about his biggest birthday wish. Which was she? That his charity which aims to “increase access” to mental health organizations received donations. Given this issue, the actress has stated that she “could not be more grateful” to all those who have helped make her wish come true.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The singer has also confessed that “so far she is enjoying” being 30 years old. The emotional video has received comments from his fans full of love like “Thank you for helping us grow” or “Sel you made me cry, you deserve the most beautiful thing in the world 🤞🏻❤️”. There is no doubt that she is surrounded by followers who show her how much they love her.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io