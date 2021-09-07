Selena Gomez is now super blonde

In many fans they did not even recognize Selena Gomez in the selfie posted yesterday by the pop star on the Instagram account of Rare Beauty, the cosmetic brand of which he is founder. The reason is obvious: the singer and former Disney star has opted for a radical change of look, passing to a very light and slightly vanilla tone of blond, with dark roots in sight, adding a grunge and sexy touch. And here is the OMG of his followers unleashed.

8 HOURS OF WORK IN SALON FOR THE BLONDE OF SELENA GOMEZ

As reported by the American magazine “Allure”, behind Selena Gomez’s brand new extra light blonde is the hand of her trusted colourists, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of the Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. All of which, to obtain the star’s splendid platinum blonde nuance they took the beauty of 8 hours of non-stop work. As they explained to the magazine, “we had to make sure that the cool and warm highlights were in perfect match with Selena’s skin tone.” Successful mission! As he remembers Matteo Orlando, colorist and hair stylist of Mastromauro Hair & Beauty, «When the natural base of the hair is total black, as in the case of the singer, the procedure will necessarily take the whole day. This is because it is necessary proceed with numerous bleaching steps, checking each time the response of the hair and, subsequently, operating with as many steps of toning, to prevent the red reflection from coming out, as happens with brown and black hair ». It’s also not surprising that Selena Gomez was stocked with purple shampoo supplies from her hair gurus. The expert explains: «Fundamental, on a hair so strongly lightened, a very high maintenance at home, using only professional products such as shampoo, conditioner and mask enriched with purple pigments, to extinguish warm reflections and maintain perfect chromatic balance ». For the rest, Selena Gomez will soon learn that a fake blond hair requires frequent appointments in the salon, for root retouching and anti-dryness treatments: impossible to do without.

In gallery, here are some of the star happily switch to extra light blond.

