Selena Gomez is one of the most influential people of 2020 according to People

written by Roberta Marciano





December 3, 2020



Her commitment to awareness for mental illnesses and beyond have led People magazine to choose her among the most influential people of this 2020. We are talking about Selena Gomez who, thanks also to her work with the Rare Impact Fund, has earned a place among the most relevant celebrities this year, also winning a cover.

The magazine makes an excursus of what 2020 was for the singer. Starting with the release of her album Rare on January 10, a very personal album that immediately debuted at number 1. In a year when it seems almost difficult to reinvent herself, the former Disney star hasn’t been idle but has continued to create.

Not just music for her who, after temporarily shelving the project, focused on the Black Lives Matters movement, donating her social networks for a few days to some activists to talk about this project and create awareness. “I needed to learn from the best,” Sel said.

This year was the year of Rare Beauty, the makeup collection inspired by natural beauty and self-confidence. The makeup seen by Sel must be as pleasant and playful and not a mask. The Boyfriend singer has also fought on the front line to raise awareness of the vote in the recently concluded elections, as well as always devoting herself to TV. In addition to producing and acting in some films, Selena has focused on the production and not only of the reality show Selena + Chef where, together with some famous chefs, she tries her hand in the kitchen during the quarantine period.

In short, with everything Selena has done she is not really one to sit idle. After this sprint in this difficult year, who knows what 2021 will hold for her.