Selena Gomez is related to Tyga for this reason

The 30-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman Selena Gomez was caught with a famous singer in recent days. This is the rapper Tyga with whom Gomez was seen at the famous Italian restaurant and bar in Los Angeles, California called “The Nice Guy”. This was reported by the American media “TMZ” and the celebrities would have stayed in the restaurant until the wee hours of the morning.

Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez. / Photo: TMZ.

It must be said that according to the reports Selena Gómez arrived at the establishment after midnight yesterday and that Tyga was already waiting for her inside the restaurant. As a fact, although in the description of the place it says that they close at 2 in the morning, the artists were allowed to stay longer than allowed.

Tyga. Tyga. / Photo: TMZ.

Does Selena Gomez have a new boyfriend?

Likewise, as for the moment in which they were photographed the artists left at 2:30 am through different doors so as not to be caught together. Although it is not known what kind of relationship Selena Gómez has with Tyga, it is known that the rapper was present at Selena’s 30th birthday, since photos of the singer circulate on the Internet at this celebration.

Finally, in recent days also Selena Gomez was related to the film producer Andrea Iervolino. From this, the artist was seen very close to Andrea in Italy and it is that the actress and the producer spent a few days enjoying the beach. With smiles and looks, Selena and Andrea have raised rumors that they are a couple, but with what happened with Tyga, it remains in doubt, who is Selena Gómez’s new boyfriend.

