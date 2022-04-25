Selena Gomez is reuniting with an ex-Wizards of Waverly Place co-star!

On TikTok, Selena Gomez shared a video where she appeared with a former co-star of the Wizards of Waverly Place series!

A few months ago, Selena Gomez opened up about her years on the Disney Channel. As a reminder, she had the main role in . She recently reunited with an ex co-star.

A great career for Disney

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her Disney career. She revealed: “I gave my life to Disney at a very young age. Without knowing what I was doing” . Some then thought that she regretted having played in the Wizards of Waverly Place.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Selena Gomez then revealed: “I had no fear of coming back to TV. I was looking for another series to do” . But that’s not all.

The beauty also confessed: “And besides, I’m more than proud of the work I’ve been able to do with Disney. Wizards of Waverly Place kind of shaped the person I am” .

The young woman therefore absolutely does not regret her role in the series. Some wonder if she kept the contact with former actors of the series. And the answer is yes.

Selena Gomez is still close to David Henrie. While the two took different paths, they decided to stay in touch. But he is not the only one with whom the young woman has kept her beautiful friendship.

Indeed, the actress of Only murders in the building appeared with a former co-star. This is Jennifer Stone. The latter has played the role of HarperAlex’s best friend in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez is reuniting with Jennifer Stone

This Sunday, April 24, Selena Gomez shared a new video on her TikTok account. To everyone’s surprise, she displayed alongside Jennifer Stone. And the least we can say is that they appeared ultra close.

With a drink in hand, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone have improvised a little dance. They also finished their TikTok video totally laughing. One thing is certain, this little sequence delighted the fans.

It must be said that the latter did not expect at all this reunion between the two actresses. Some have also had a little nostalgia in finding them together. And very complicit, like in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Some fans would have loved that the actors meet together to shoot. On the other hand, this project is not planned at all. It must be said that all the actors have followed a different path.

It remains to be seen whether Disney will want to hold a special reunion for the Wizards of Waverly Place. As a reminder, Friends and to celebrate their years of success.

For her part, Selena Gomez is back on Disney. As a reminder, she shot in season 1 of Only Murders in the building. The series is available on the platform. To be continued !