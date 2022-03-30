Selena Gomez is shown in the style of Kylie Jenner | instagram

The beautiful actress and singer Selena Gómez has had a lot of drama in her life since she was diagnosed with lupus, this is a chronic disease of the connective tissue that is characterized by the inflammation of the affected organs, such as the skin, the liver , the heart, the brain, the lungs, etc.

Fortunately Selena Gomez It is being treated but unfortunately it does not have a cure as such, it can only be controlled, however, due to this the former Disney star has been in poor health on several occasions. She suffers from arthritis as a result of lupus, this was made known when she released her makeup collection under the name “Rare Beauty”.

“Rare Beauty” translating into Spanish, “unique beauty”, is a makeup collection that tries to be very inclusive, tries to make the buyers of said cosmetics feel special, giving a very nice and powerful message about the self-acceptance that we should do.

Now, going back to the subject of her illness, in 2017 the artist underwent surgery, she had a kidney transplant donated by her best friend France, this was due to the severe complications of lupus, leaving her with a scar that made her self-conscious, however, she wanted to convey a powerful and important message about accepting our bodies and did so through an instagram post.

In the description his words were:

“When I received my kidney transplant, I remember that at first it was very difficult to show my scar. I didn’t want it to show up in the photos, so I used things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel sure of who I am and what I am. I went through… and I’m proud of it. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is simply that… all bodies are beautiful.”

Really emotional words, accepting your body, accepting things that are part of you and make you who you are, that are part of your story. On the other hand, the model Kylie Jenner, has also given that message, showing a scar that lies on her left leg, she told us her story with her and how she hugs her saying that she is “a loyal friend”.

After showing it and being proud of it, she has not been ashamed for a single second and shows it off with confidence, because it has a history, it is part of her past and she sees that normally, which we should all do with our bodies, are beautiful messages that Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner they want to convey to their followers.

Our body is nature and nature is always perfect, it is beautiful, I am sure that whatever your body is, the skin tone or the way it is, it is perfect, you should feel proud of it.