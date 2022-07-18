Selena Gomez is shown making new music in the studio

Selena has stated that she is recording new music and has already uploaded a video of it.

Selena Gomez’s fourth studio album is almost ready in the recording studio. Speaking with “Only Murders in the Building” co-creator John Hoffman and Anthony D’Alessandro of Deadline’s “Crew Call” podcast on May 23, Gomez revealed that his return to television full-time, including his role in the series murder-mystery comedienne and her hosting performance on HBO Max’s “Selena + Chef” hasn’t stopped her from creating new music. “I just finished the fourth season of my cooking show and now I’m in Los Angeles working on my album.”he said, confirming that “S4,” a follow-up to his 2020 album “Rare,” is officially on the way.

On July 6, Gomez gave fans a sneak peek by sharing a TikTok video of herself in the recording studio. “New”, she captioned it herself.

@Selena Gomez New ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

News of Gomez’s upcoming album comes a year after the singer hinted at “retiring” from music to give herself the opportunity to pursue other passions. “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I am very grateful, that is why I keep going, but I think the next time I make an album it will be different”Gomez said on her 2021 Vogue Cover. “I want to give it one last chance before I retire from music.”

The new album will be Gomez’s first solo release since her 2021 Spanish-language EP, “Revelación.” In August 2020, the singer also released an “Ice Cream” collaboration with K-pop giant Blackpink. He followed up with the single “999,” a 2021 collaboration with Camilo, and “Let Somebody Go,” a 2022 collaboration with Coldplay. With so many great musical partnerships under their belt, we’re hoping some strong artists land features on the new album.

During the “Crew Call” interview, D’Alessandro also questioned whether Gomez would consider a singing scene in “Only Murders in the Building,” to which the star replied, “I want to be careful. I love being Mabel and I love that she’s an extension of me, but she’s not necessarily me. Sometimes my concern, not to say I’m opposed to it in any way, is that she might become a pop star. And that’s clearly not me. [Pero] I offer no opposition”.