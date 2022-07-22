Selena Gomez is ‘so grateful’ that nothing was given to her

ads

With a net worth of $95 million, Selena Gomez has certainly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment industry. Over the past three decades, the pop star has made a name for herself as an actress, singer and producer. She’s also received a ton of attention for her philanthropy in addition to her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. But the road to stardom was not easy.

Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode 1: ‘Persons of Interest’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas

Gomez may have a staggering net worth now, but she’s come from humble beginnings. Originally from Grand Prairie, Texas, the Only murders in the building star grew up without access to much money. In fact, her mother, Mandy Teefey, worked three jobs just to support her daughter. It was Teefey who introduced Gomez to the acting world because she is a former theater actress herself.

The “Boyfriend” singer started acting at a very young age

Barney and his friends was Gomez’s first professional gig. And while the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer loved working on the show, it didn’t win her favor with her peers. Gomez was often teased at school for her work with the purple dinosaur. Still, she continued her craft and eventually caught the attention of Disney. After attending a casting call in Austin, Texas, the Disney Channel flew Gomez to Los Angeles to film a pilot.

Disney helped boost actor’s net worth and resume

Unfortunately, the pilot was not chosen for production. However, Disney executives were still interested in Gomez. Soon, the actor was slowly building both his net worth and resume by starring in other popular shows. Gomez superfans (often called Selenators) will remember seeing her on shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hannah Montana. Eventually, Gomez landed her own show, the Wizards of Waverly Placewhich went into production and was a huge hit.

Gomez still doesn’t have many acting opportunities even after the success of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

While at Disney, Gomez also launched her music career, which made her even more famous. Although she starred in many films during and after her tenure at Disney, she is best known for her music. However, Gomez returned to her acting roots when she joined the cast of Only murders in the building. And while Gomez has received accolades for her work on the Hulu comedy, she admits people still aren’t knocking on her door with acting opportunities.

“But I have to be honest, having done it Only murdersI don’t get a lot of demanding phone calls,” Gomez explained on Awards Speech. “But again, I’m so grateful because everything I’ve done, I’ve earned it and worked really hard for. And I would never replace that for anything in the world. If everything were entrusted to me, I guarantee you that I would be a totally different person. And I’ve seen that happen in people, and it’s so disheartening. So if anything, it’s like OK. I arrive there.

It certainly looks like Gomez will continue to make a name for himself in the industry. We’re sure her fans can’t wait to see what’s next for her in Only murders in the building Season 3 and beyond.

