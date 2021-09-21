Selena Gomez is the most splendid “third inconvenience” ever, as she celebrates Valentine’s Day with a couple of friends

Selena Gomez she is single and still celebrated Valentine’s day 2021 with a couple of friends!

This is the dancer and model Anna Collins, sister of Petra Collins who directed the 28-year-old singer’s “Fetish” video, and her husband and musician Fox Atticus Martindale.

Anna shared photos from the evening, celebrated with roses, cakes and bubbles. Sel poses between the couple and couldn’t be more adorable and smiling. The most splendid third inconvenience ever:

Valentine’s Day is the feast of love, so why not spend it with two dear friends you love?

Anna Collins and Fox Atticus Martindale are such Selena Gomez’s BFFs they have lived in his California home in the summer of 2019.

“After a whole summer as roommates, Anna, Fox and Freddy went home and I miss them already“had told the artist on Instagram in September of that year.

In short, for Sel the two friends are a sort of family with which to spend the holidays, even the most traditional ones such as Christmas.

He was with them at Christmas 2020, as you can see in the photo below:

Soon the singer will release his first EP entirely in Spanish titled “Revelation”, which has already been anticipated by individuals “De Una Vez” And “Baila Conmigo“feat. Rauw Alejandro.

