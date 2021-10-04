Selena Gomez is the “Person of the Year” and has a new love

Perhaps this 2020 ends better than it started for Selena Gomez. The pop star, in fact, is in the mood to party this December. She just got nominated by the magazine People “Person of the Year”. And from the rumors coming from Miami and New York, it seems that the singer has also found a new love.

The new album

2020 was supposed to be the year of selena Gomez’s rebirth. So much so that it had started with the release of his third and highly anticipated album, Rare. Acclaimed by critics and audiences, so much so that it quickly became number one in the standings. It was to be the year of sold out concerts and a new version of himself to be presented to the world. After months and months of fighting depression and a state of mind that is not always at its best. Freed from the most difficult moments that lupus and the kidney transplant had forced her to face, Selena felt happiness close at hand.

The beauty line

Covid, however, has changed everything. Plunging her back into depression and anxiety attacks. Forcing her to redo the path she thought had just ended. Away from concerts and music, Selena has focused on other things. Like her beauty product line, which she launched in September. And thanks to which he wants to raise $ 100 million over the next 10 years to help America’s poorest communities in mental health.

The commitment to vote

Not only. In view of the US presidential election, Selena Gomez has also become a staunch supporter of the vote. Telling how this was the first time for her. “I know what it means to have to do with racism. I also tried it growing up, especially with my father, who is Mexican, ”explained the pop star. “So when it came to telling people to vote, I felt it was my duty. Seeing strong women who have embarked on paths that I could not even imagine was a kind of wake-up call for me. And I am very grateful to these women ». That I am the elected vice president Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and the founder of Fair Fight, Stacey Abrams. They, he says, were the inspiration for this strange 2020 of his.

Person of the year

12 months spent fighting. But Selena Gomez came out the winner. This is why the American weekly People named her, together with George Clooney, Regina King and al Dr. Anthony Fauci, “Person of the Year”. Honorary title, of course. But also strong testimony.

Does Selena Gomez have a new boyfriend?

This 2020, however, ends for Selena Gomez on another happy note. The news, spread by the newspaper Miami Herald, is the one that binds the pop star to the Miami Heat basketball champion, Jimmy Butler. the 28-year-old singer and the 31-year-old basketball player have been seen together several times now. “Selena isn’t throwing herself headlong into a new story. She’s gone out with Jimmy a few times and thinks he’s a great guy, ”writes the site AND! News. “They went out a couple of times even while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to have dinner and they had a great time. It’s all very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go. “

And, in fact, she still defines herself single. But, she would share with her friends, she would be ready to fall in love again. After a period of solitude following the end of his most important relationships. That push and pull with Justin Bieber and with the rapper The Weeknd.

Who is Jimmy Butler

Perhaps his name will say little to us, but in the United States Jimmy Butler is a rather well-known guy. First because he is one of the stars of the NBA and his team, the Miami Heat. Who this year came as a surprise to play the final for the title of champions (they lost against the Lakers, who dedicated the victory to their Kobe Bryant).

Second for his crazy personal story. Because at 13 Jimmy was thrown out of the house by his alcoholic mother and for the next 3 years he lived essentially without a roof over his head. Until the mother of a teammate welcomed him into the family. Making him blossom as a boy and as one of the strongest basketball players in America.

